India's BI software industry to grow to $245 million in 2017: Gartner

Moneycontrol News

Indian business intelligence (BI) software industry is expected to see an increase of 24 percent in its revenues to reach USD 245 million (in constant currency) this year, according to research firm Gartner.

The increase is because of the wider adoption of machine learning for data management and analytics, better understanding of big data due to better data storage, processing and analysis, said Ehtisham Zaidi, principal research analyst, Gartner.

He added that senior executives at Indian firms adopting data management and analytics to explore solutions for important business decisions are also helping the trend.

The growth forecast for the year includes revenues from business intelligence platforms, data science platforms, analytic applications and tools for budgeting, planning and forecasting for organisations.

The BI platforms segment (which includes modern and traditional BI platforms) leads the BI software market in India. While traditional BI platforms' revenue rose 6.79 percent in constant currency, modern BI platforms revenue saw a rise of nearly 50 percent in constant currency from last year.

All segments of the BI software market (other than the traditional BI segment) are expected to experience double-digit growth in the next two years in India, according to Gartner.

“There is an increased emphasis on the ability to access, monitor, process and analyse the ever growing organisational data due to the advent of IoT, big data and cloud for business management, and strides towards a digital business. Big data use cases are maturing and have executive visibility. This is leading to more investments in data management and analytics,” Zaidi said.

Gartner also sees a huge focus on Internet of Things (IoT), data integration, data management and analytics by Indian companies, especially in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and manufacturing sectors.