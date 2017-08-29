App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Aug 28, 2017 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India to have it's own robocop now, thanks to Hyderabad-based H-Bots

The company aims to have a police robot offering security services when Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trumps' daughter, visits in November for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit



The Hyderabad-based H-Bots Robotics is in process of designing a robocop (police robot) which will walk, talk, recognise people, take complaints and diffuse bombs, reports the Financial Express.

The company aims to have a police robot offering security services when Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trumps' daughter, visits in November for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES). This invention will make Hyderabad the first city to have a robocop.

“It will be the world’s second humanoid robot after the one in Dubai. That was made in France. But, ours will be an India-made humanoid robot. The prototype will be ready by October this year,” H-Bots Robotics Founder and CEO Kisshhan PSV told FE. The CEO proudly claimed that the first robocop, which is functional in Dubai, "moves only on wheels" and said that "India-made humanoid robot" prototype will be ready by October. The Dubai robocop, he claims, is made in France.

The company aims to build 10 such cops, each worth Rs 3 lakh, which can be capable of being private security guards.

The agri-tech bot, another initiative taken by H-Bots, will be capable of plowing, watering and sowing fields. It is expected to make its debut in January 2018 during the season time.

tags #India #Technology

