you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Dec 12, 2017 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

India ranks 109th in mobile net speed, 76th in Broadband: Ookla

"According to data from Ookla's November Speedtest Global Index, India is ranked 109th in the mobile Internet speed and 76th for fixed broadband speed, globally," the Speedtest Global Index report published by Ookla said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India is ranked 109th in the mobile Internet speed while its neighbouring countries - Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka - have registered better speed, says a recent report by broadband speed measuring firm Ookla.

"According to data from Ookla's November Speedtest Global Index, India is ranked 109th in the mobile Internet speed and 76th for fixed broadband speed, globally," the Speedtest Global Index report published by Ookla said.

The report showed that India slipped by one position to 109th in November compared to the average speed telecom networks registered in the previous month.

"At the start of 2017, the average mobile download speed in India was 7.65 Mbps (megabit per second). Heading to the end of the year, average mobile download speed is 8.80 Mbps as of November. That's a 15% increase," report said.

The same report showed Pakistan was ranked at 89th position even after slipping three positions, Nepal at 99th rank and Sri lanka at 107th position.

When it comes to fixed broadband speed, India ranked 76th globally and average speed in the country was better than Pakistan (ranked 126) and Nepal (rank 92). Sri Lanka, however, was better compared to that of India, as per the report.

The Ookla report said that while mobile speeds increased modestly, fixed broadband speeds increased dramatically.

"Average fixed broadband download speed in January was 12.12 Mbps. As of November, it's at 18.82 Mbps, a close to 50 per cent jump," the report said.

As of November, Norway topped the list of countries offering highest average mobile Internet download speed with 62.66 Mbp and Singapore takes the top spot for fixed broadband with a 153.85 Mbps average download.

"Both mobile and fixed broadband Internet in India are getting faster, that's good news for all Indian consumers. India still has a long way to go to catch up with countries that have top speeds around the world, however, we at Ookla are highly optimistic about the capacity for growth that is available in the Indian market," Ookla co-founder and general manager Doug Suttles said.

Ookla said that it analyses the performance of the Internet in every country based on consumer-initiated tests taken by real people using Speedtest.

The report said that with 2018 just around the corner, there is a renewed chance to focus on the development of Indian Internet.

