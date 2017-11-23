App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Nov 23, 2017 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India lines up IT agreements with three countries at cyber space meet

Denmark, Mauritius and Iran are among the interested parties.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News               

On the sidelines of the first day of the Global Conference on Cyber Space, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad led bilateral conversations with at least three nations that resulted in technology-led cooperation possibilities.

“Business models are not just being disrupted, they are being totally transformed, and across all sectors,"  Prasad had said at the plenary session of GCCS. "Communication, both interpersonal and professional, has shredded the boundaries of time and space. Nature and structure of governments and its agencies is transforming from reactive to proactive.  Today, technology is redefining who we are, how we communicate to our colleagues and peers and how should we work.”

According to an official, Denmark has expressed interest in signing a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of information and communications technology, led by Sophie Løhde, the Danish Minister for Public Sector Innovation in the Ministry of Finance.

related news

The  Mauritian Minister of Technology, Communication, and Innovation, Yogida Sawmynaden, asked the Indian government to help the island nation set up a Digital Locker.

As part of the Digital India vision, the Indian government has set up a DigiLocker, "India's cloud-based platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates digitally".

The Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi has also agreed to set up a joint working group with India for collaboration in ICT.

tags #India #Technology

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.