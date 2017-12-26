Google and Amazon have been at loggerheads since YouTube had been barred on Amazon's Echo Show in September 2017.

A Google spokesperson made a statement regarding its battle with Amazon stating that since Amazon doesn't carry Google products like Chromecast and Google Home, nor does it make Prime Video available for GoogleCast users, Google is no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and FireTV, 'given this lack of reciprocity.'

Amazon has also stopped selling some of Nest's key products on its website that compete directly with its own line of smart speakers and smart TV boxes.

This combined with the fact that Amazon is the largest retailer in the world, makes being blacklisted a negative impact on sales even for a company of Google's size.

Meanwhile a source informed the tech website Engadget that the bone of contention had actually been Amazon's implementation of its own hacked version of Youtube instead of working with Google to build versions of its app for FireTV. This move affects majorly Google's ability to collect on some of the ad revenue that comes from its videos.

Amazon's official statement regarding the matter reads,"Echo Show and FireTV now display a standard web view of YouTube.com and point customers directly to YouTube's existing website. Google is setting a disappointing precedent by selectively blocking customer access to an open website. We hope to resolve this with Google as soon as possible."