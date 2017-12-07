App
Dec 07, 2017 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei's next flagship phone rumoured to carry a triple-lens 40 MP camera setup

For Huawei - one of the pioneers of the dual rear camera setup - it would not be very surprising to see them raise the bar by going tri-lens in 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

We all know Huawei loves its dual rear camera systems a bit too much.

But now several media reports are now saying that the Chinese company is willing to take things to a whole new level.

Huawei’s upcoming P series smartphone - dubbed to be the P11 - will in all probability show up with not two but three rear cameras.

The reason? To click a 40 MP selfie.

Reputed tipster Evan Blass was the one who tweeted out several ads by Huawei (that have now been removed) showcasing the new ‘PCE’ series, as listed in the poster. The ads also describe the various features of the camera such as the Pro Night Mode and the Pro AI assist.

Despite this, a triple camera setup would be very interesting for Huawei.

The cameras are said to be capable of hybrid 5x zooming. It will also enable one to take 24 MP shots with “low light enhancement”.

The Pro Night mode of the camera will ensure that you “shoot gorgeous night scenes” without the help of a tripod. The camera is from the Leica brand of optics which is world-renowned for their photography and will also allow using Artificial Intelligence to let the camera do instant scene recognition and auto framing.

Huawei has also been chipping about AI in its recent Mate 10 series of smartphones.

The P11's predecessor, the P10, is already a capable camera phone packing in dual-lens with 20 and 12-megapixel rear camera setups and 8-megapixel front camera - but if these rumours are true, the Huawei P11 could get some serious upgrades.

The Huawei P9 was the first phone that was launched in partnership with Leica in India. A CNET report stated that the Huawei might as well flip it into the PCE series, instead of just one P11 smartphone.

