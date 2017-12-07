Huawei's next flagship phone rumoured to carry a triple-lens 40 MP camera setup

We all know Huawei loves its dual rear camera systems a bit too much.

But now several media reports are now saying that the Chinese company is willing to take things to a whole new level.

Huawei’s upcoming P series smartphone - dubbed to be the P11 - will in all probability show up with not two but three rear cameras.

The reason? To click a 40 MP selfie.

Is the next Huawei P-series going to be an imaging powerhouse? A digital artist at one of the company's creative agencies added these "PCE Series" ads to their portfolio -- claiming 40MP, 3 lens rear (5x hybrid zoom) + 24MP selfie, all Leica-co-developed. pic.twitter.com/t8w3VlL55L

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 6, 2017

Reputed tipster Evan Blass was the one who tweeted out several ads by Huawei (that have now been removed) showcasing the new ‘PCE’ series, as listed in the poster. The ads also describe the various features of the camera such as the Pro Night Mode and the Pro AI assist.

Despite this, a triple camera setup would be very interesting for Huawei.

The cameras are said to be capable of hybrid 5x zooming. It will also enable one to take 24 MP shots with “low light enhancement”.

The Pro Night mode of the camera will ensure that you “shoot gorgeous night scenes” without the help of a tripod. The camera is from the Leica brand of optics which is world-renowned for their photography and will also allow using Artificial Intelligence to let the camera do instant scene recognition and auto framing.

Huawei has also been chipping about AI in its recent Mate 10 series of smartphones.



Instinctive. Intuitive. An intelligent machine that learns from you. With integrated AI, meet the #HuaweiMate10 Series. pic.twitter.com/cc9uzzo9Vu — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) October 22, 2017

The P11's predecessor, the P10, is already a capable camera phone packing in dual-lens with 20 and 12-megapixel rear camera setups and 8-megapixel front camera - but if these rumours are true, the Huawei P11 could get some serious upgrades.