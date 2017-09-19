Huawei pokes fun at Apple's Face ID malfunction in a teaser while announcing new phone

Moneycontrol News

The Chinese smartphone maker Huawei apparently thinks Apple is ‘clowning around’ with its new Face ID.

Huawei, one of the major Chinese telecommunications brand famous for its Honor range, recently posted a video on its Facebook page that depicts a clown trying to unlock a phone through facial recognition ID and failing to do so.

The video’s description, that reads as 'Let’s face it, Face ID isn’t for everyone' with the hashtag #TheRealAIPhone, teases a future Huawei phone for October 16, widely expected to be the Mate 10.

The failed Face ID recognition mockery video may have had something to do with Apple's Face ID goof-up at the launch of the show when the new iPhone X failed to recognise Apple executive Craig Federighi’s face in the first attempt.

Apple later explained that instead of being a technical glitch, it was because the phone was rebooted and needed the passcode to be entered to unlock first.

Every time you reboot an iPhone, one needs to enter the passcode to enable the "Secure Enclave", a secure storage where the Face ID and fingerprint data is kept in iPhones.

While the Cupertino giant is surely not bothered to give Huawei any reply, research data from Counterpoint shows that Apple may have to sit up and notice the challenge from Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei.

Earlier this month, Huawei toppled Apple to become the world's second-largest smartphone brand just after Samsung as per data from Counterpoint.

Huawei's dedicated AI chip in its upcoming mobile device is what the company is banking on, The new AI chip allows faster processing, longer battery life and greater user security, says a report in The Verge.

With Mate 10’s announcement coming right before iPhone X pre-orders start on October 27, it is no surprise that Huawei wants to position itself as a competitor Apple must take note of.

With its previous phone the Mate 9, Huawei had used machine learning that helped the phone adapt to the user’s daily habits, allocating processor and power memory to the most-used tasks.

As far as the Mate 10 and its next model Mate 10 Pro are concerned, rumours state that the phones may carry a 6-inch “full screen” display with 2:1 aspect ratio, bezel-less design, dual-lens front-facing cameras and their own face-scanning feature. The phones will sport its Kirin 970 processor that comes with it own NPU, or “Neural Processing Unit”, similar to Apple’s neural engine.