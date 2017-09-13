Huawei launches 4G-enabled fitness wearable Huawei Watch 2 at Rs 20,999

Moneycontrol News

Huawei has launched the first ever 4G enabled fitness watch in India, Huawei Watch 2. Launched earlier in this year globally, the watch will be available in India starting from September 13 at price starting from Rs 20,999. The company has launched three variants of the watch -- Sports (Bluetooth), Classic (Bluetooth) and Sports (4G) and can be purchased from Amazon.in.

The watch is a perfect fitness device and lets users keep track of his activities such as distance covered, speed, numbers of steps taken, heart rate range, calories burnt, gait etc using the in-built smart sensors.

Specifications wise, Huawei Watch 2 has Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor at its heart and runs on Android Wear 2.0 operating system. According to the company, the OS is compatible with both Android and iOS devices meaning a user can use it on both the platforms, your android device or an Apple device.

While Sports (Bluetooth), Classic (Bluetooth) variants would require your smartphone to connect to a network, the Sports (4G) version can make calls or send messages by directly connecting to the network which effectively means you can leave your phone at home and still stay connected. The Sports (4G) version also lets you install apps such as Uber, Facebook Messenger, etc.

Watch 2 also lets users interact quickly with its features such as touch control, intelligent speech recognition etc. The Watch also supports voice instruction and can reply to even complex messages.

Apart from 4G VoLTE connectivity, the Watch features GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC among other features. The watch has a high-definition display and users can customise the face of the watch by choosing among multiple face designs available.

Though Huawei Watch 2 Sports (Bluetooth) variant will remain Amazon Exclusive, the Sports (4G) and Classic (Bluetooth) variants can be purchased from offline retails stores as well across India.

Huawei Watch 2 Sports (Bluetooth) is the basic variant and will be available at a price of Rs 20,999, whereas the Classic (Bluetooth) and Sports (4G) variants will cost Rs 25,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively and is available only in black colour option.