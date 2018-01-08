Huawei Honor V10, pegged as 'True AI Phone', goes on sale in India at Rs 29,999

Huawei launched its latest model — Honor V10 — in India last week. The phone went on sale at the stroke of midnight. It is now available on Amazon Exclusive for Rs 29,999 .

Honor V10 is the global variant of Honor View 10, which was launched in China in November 2017.

The phone, which features Huawei’s most powerful processor yet, the Kirin 970, has been promoted as the ‘first AI phone’.

The Chinese phone maker pegs Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the phone's USP. It has incorporated AI in different functions of the device including the processor, camera and security features.

"The Honor View 10 also follows our commitment towards the Indian market and has been priced lower than the global variant. Marked as the true AI device, the Honor View 10 will be the most affordable AI device available for the Indian consumer," P Sanjeev, Vice-President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group said at the launch.

Phone Specifications

The device comes with a 5.99-inch Full View FHD display, with a resolution of 2160*1080 p. The thin-bezel display has a screen aspect ratio of 18:9 which supports two apps on one screen.

It features Huawei’s most powerful processor, HiSilicon Kirin 970, which is clocked at 1.8 GHz and has a dedicated neural-network processing unit (NPU) tailor-made for AI-based activities. The phone has a 6 GB RAM and has a massive internal memory of 128 GB which can be further expanded up to 256 GB.

The phone features a dual-rear camera setup with 16 MP + 20 MP snappers with an aperture rate of f/1.8 and a 13 MP front camera. The device features motion detection, fast auto-focus technology and an AI-powered portrait mode to assist the cameras for better pictures.

On the security front, V10 features a fingerprint sensor and an AI-backed facial recognition. The device runs on Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 OS which is based on Android 8.0. Providing juice to the phone is a 3,750 mAh battery which supports QuickCharge technology. The phone comes in two colours — Navy Blue and Midnight Black.