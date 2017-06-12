App
Jun 12, 2017 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Honor 9 to launching soon: Here's what to expect

Moneycontrol News

Honor, the flagship sub-brand of Huawei Technology company, is expected to launch its much-awaited Honor 9 smartphone in India soon.

A press release by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer revealed that the handset will arrive at an event in Shanghai today, as per a media report.

The smartphone comes in three variants- 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage at Rs 21,780, and another with 6GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory at Rs 25,570 while the latest one has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage expected to be around Rs 28,419. (figures calculated form Chinese Yuan )

The device this time is rumored to drop the 3.5 mm headphone jack as the two speaker grills could be mic and loudspeaker.

Honor 9 also has a Hi-Fi audio chip tuned by Grammy Award winner, Rainer Mailard, as per a  report in the Chinese tech website gizmochina. It also includes a AKM audio chip and the in-house Huawei hisnten audio processing technology. Honor has stated that listening to audio files will be like a live performance.

As seen on the iPhone 7 Plus and the Xiaomi Mi 6, the Honor 9 can also capture photos with 2X lossless zoom which the company terms as ‘hybrid zoom’.

Expected Specifications

  • 15 inch full HD 1080p Screen

  • Colors : Blue, Amber Gold, Gray, Black

  • Android 7.0 Nougat operating system

  • Dual SIM (Nano)

  • 4 GHz octa-core Kirin 960 processor

  • 3D Curved Glass at the back and 2.5 D Curved glass in front

  • Optics : 12 MP (RGB) and 20 MP (monochrome) dual-rear camera setup , HDR, Panorama, dual tone LED Flash

  • 4K Video recording (rear camera)

  • (Rumoured) Reflective Glass Shell

  • (Rumoured) Fingerprint sensor

  • Two RAM Variants- 6GB and 4 GB

  • 128 GB Internal Storage on board

  • Supports microSD card (upto 256 GB)

  • 3200 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging

  • USB C-Type Port

  • Two Speaker Grills

  • Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, GPRS/EDGE

