Huawei Honor 9 to launching soon: Here's what to expect

Moneycontrol News

Honor, the flagship sub-brand of Huawei Technology company, is expected to launch its much-awaited Honor 9 smartphone in India soon.

A press release by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer revealed that the handset will arrive at an event in Shanghai today, as per a media report.

The smartphone comes in three variants- 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage at Rs 21,780, and another with 6GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory at Rs 25,570 while the latest one has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage expected to be around Rs 28,419. (figures calculated form Chinese Yuan )

The device this time is rumored to drop the 3.5 mm headphone jack as the two speaker grills could be mic and loudspeaker.

Honor 9 also has a Hi-Fi audio chip tuned by Grammy Award winner, Rainer Mailard, as per a report in the Chinese tech website gizmochina. It also includes a AKM audio chip and the in-house Huawei hisnten audio processing technology. Honor has stated that listening to audio files will be like a live performance.

As seen on the iPhone 7 Plus and the Xiaomi Mi 6, the Honor 9 can also capture photos with 2X lossless zoom which the company terms as ‘hybrid zoom’.