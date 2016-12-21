HTC set to reveal something ‘For U’ on January 12

Dec 21, 2016, 02.10 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Bureau

Taiwanese phone maker HTC has rolled out invitations for an event on January 12, 2017. It is expected that the company might announce a new phone. Interestingly, the announcement came just a day after CES 2017 – a platform where most tech companies showcase their new and upcoming products.

The invite appears quite mysterious and minimal as it only says ‘For U’ and the date of announcement.

(A copy of HTC's invite that was posted on its social media handles)

There is a possibility that the company might reveal its much-hyped HTC X10 – successor to HTC One X9.

The device is rumored to come with a 5.5-inch 1080p full HD display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 chip with 3GB of RAM and a 13MP camera, according to GSM Arena.

For now, it’s a wait and watch game for tech lovers as it will be hard to crack what HTC is going to offer.

Tags  HTC Taiwan HTC X10 HTC X9 For U CES 2017 MWC
