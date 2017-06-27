How OnePlus 5 fares against Apple iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S8

Moneycontrol News

OnePlus finally launched the OnePlus 5 — a smartphone touted as ‘flagship killer’ — in India on Thursday 22 June. The launch came on the back of global unveiling two days ago, where OnePlus detailed the features and pricing for select markets.

For India, the company priced the OnePlus 5 at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. The global pricing of the phone is USD 479 onwards (less than Rs 30,000).

The feature-rich OnePlus will compete against the likes of Apple iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi Mi6. Past models from the OnePlus stables have given established names a cause for concern and a reason to worry.

Here’s a comparison of OnePlus 5 with its premium level rivals currently in the market, Apple’s iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S8-

The OnePlus 5 offers same, if not better specs in several respects than the other two, and at a reasonable price as per the standards in the premium smartphone range. While in terms of storage, Samsung Galaxy outranks, the OnePlus 5 strikes a good balance in terms of all the specifications.

The OnePlus 5 makes a good bet to buy for those who don't want to spend over Rs 45,000 for a smartphone.