How Chinese smartphone players toppled Indian peers and gained a lion's share in the market

After being written off as a non-threat a few years ago, Chinese smartphone makers have now not only gained respect in the industry but also command close to 50 percent share in the India's market. Chinese handset maker accounted for about 43 percent market share in the first three months on 2017, according to a research note.

"The Chinese have picked up on shifting consumer trends in India. Smartphone buyers here have a greater purchasing power, preferring phones with high-end features, and moving from the entry-level phone to the mid-level smartphone bracket," Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research — an analytics firm that closely watches the smartphones market in India.

"The Chinese picked up on such trends and began to position the products well in advance. Brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Lenovo got the required components for developing phones in the mid-level phone range leaving local brands like Micromax and Intex behind," Pathak said.

Such players brought in smartphones that are cost-effective, value-for-money and with specifications that could take on flagships from the stables of established and well-entrenched companies like Samsung, HTC, LG and Nokia.

The first signs of the change in pecking order started showing when Xiaomi entered India in 2014. It's first flash sale for Mi 3 smartphone lasted only a few seconds, not to mention it caused Flipkart to crash. The flash sale model was an instant hit and Xiaomi turned to it for subsequent smartphone launches.

The company tasted success with the online-only business model as well. It helped the company reach to a massive audience without the need for a brick-and-mortar setup.

Buoyed by the positive response Xiaomi received, the likes of Oppo, Vivo, Lenovo and Coolpad took to online sales model first. Gradually, they checked into malls and physical store, but just as the support line to online sales. Good marketing spends gave them a greater bang per buck helping them reach out to wider smartphone buyers.

While their debut devices were standard 3G handsets, they took no time in warming up to the upcoming 4G or LTE/VoLTE revolution and introduced the feature as a staple in their smartphones.

LTE phones contributed to 96 percent of the shipments this year, accordin g to a Counterpoint Research note. These are the phones that support the 3G and 4G broadband data transmission, which is becoming the preferred way accessing the internet since the reduction in tariffs.

Dual-camera phones and with fingerprint recognition technology proved popular among the 29 million smartphones shipped last quarter. This is not an India-specific trend, but rather, a worldwide one.

The deep spending on Research and Development (R&D) and increasing stockpile to meet demand were the main drivers for the change in the smartphone pecking order.

That Indian handset makers such as Micromax expanded overseas also helped Chinese players strengthen their foothold. Indian smartphone players decided to expand overseas to sustain their growth levels explains Counterpoint Research said in a statement.