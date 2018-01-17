App
HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 17, 2018 12:09 PM IST

Honor 9 Lite with quad-cameras to debut in India on Jan 17; will be Flipkart exclusive

Honor 9 Lite is the company’s second quad-camera phone with a dual-camera setup each at the front and rear.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese device manufacturer Honor is all set to launch Honor 9 Lite on January 17 and will be Flipkart exclusive. India launch for the device, which debuted in the Chinese market in December 2017, will take place at an event in Delhi. Honor 9 Lite is the company’s second quad-camera phone with dual-camera setup each at the front and rear.

The phone was launched in three configurations in China priced at CNY 1,199 (Rs. 11,700 approx) for the 3GB RAM/32GB model, CNY 1,499 (Rs. 15,600 approx) for the 4GB RAM/32GB model and 1,799 (Rs. 17,500 approx) for the 4GB RAM/64GB model. However, the phone will only be available in two configurations of 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64 GB model in India and is expected to be priced similar to its Chinese peers.

As for specs, the phone features a 5.65 inch thin-bezel FullView FHD+ display with 428 ppi. The screen has a resolution of 1080*2160 pixel and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor with 16nm technology.

The phone comes in two configurations of 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory and 3GB RAM/32GB internal memory. Both the versions support memory expansion of upto 256 GB microSD card. However, the memory card will make use of second SIM card slot.

The phone runs on the latest EMUI 8.0 OS which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

But, the phone’s highlight is the quad-camera setup with dual cameras at the back and dual-selfie cameras. Both the camera comes in a 13 megapixel + 2 megapixel configuration.

Dual front cameras let the users take genuine bokeh effect selfies along with other features such as gesture control, software assisted beauty mode, whereas the rear-camera has features such as PDAF, an LED flash for low-light photography.

Apart from being 4G VoLTE compatible, the phone has other standard features such as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to lock/unlock the phone, accelerometer, proximity, compass, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a micro USB 2.0. Powering the phone is a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery which the company claims lasts one whole day as a result of the fifth generation battery-saving technology.

The phone comes in a dual 2.5D glass build both at the front and back supported by an aluminium frame. The phone has a premium looking glossy finish at the back and comes in four colours; Navy Blue, Seagull Grey, Magic Nightfall and Pearl White.

