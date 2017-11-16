Here’s why UC Browser suddenly disappeared from the Google Play Store

UC Browser has suddenly been taken down from the Play Store, and it has caught everyone’s attention.

The browser, developed by Alibaba, was recently in the limelight for the wrong reasons- and this primarily involved data security concerns.

However, it is important to note that the stripped down version of UC Browser-the UC Browser Mini app- is still there.

A version of the UC Union email was posted on a Reddit thread.

It was alleged sometime back that UC Browser was involved in sending users’ data to China.



Mike Ross, who is employed with UC Browser, took to Twitter to explain that why UC Browser was suddenly taken down: "I work for UC Browser, I got mail today morning it said that UC Browser was temporarily removed from play store for 30 days because it used "Misleading" and "Unhealthy" methods of promotion to increase installs," he wrote.

Reports had gone viral back in August stating that UC Browser was trying to steal sensitive data - which it then sends to servers in China without user’s consent.

A report by University of Toronto recently claimed that UC Browser has “several major privacy and security vulnerabilities that would seriously expose users of UC Browser to surveillance and other privacy violations.”

According to research firm StatCounter, UC Browser is the most popular mobile browser in India with nearly 50 percent market share. It is closely followed by Google.

UC Browser or Google has not yet given out any official statement about the de-listing.