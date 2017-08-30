App
Aug 29, 2017 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's what could be behind the future generation of super smartphones

BYy 2019, 20 per cent of all smartphone interactions will be done through virtual personal assistants

Moneycontrol News

The next generation of smartphones will be surprisingly intelligent. Super phones, as they are being called, will have virtual personal assistants (VPAs) that will be way ahead of present devices.

The capabilities of the coming generation of personal assistants in such phones, as per an Indy100 report, will be miles beyond those of original versions such as Siri.

These artificial intelligence based personal assistants are being touted to be the primary force behind future superphones.

One example for this is Honor Magic, a product of the Chinese manufacturer Huawei. According to reports the ‘superphone’, as it is called by the company will be able to give the user suggestions on the basis of the text conversations.

The handset, presently available in the Chinese market will initiate many functions such as ensuring that the user has texted a particular person about seeing a specific movie alongside giving him information on the availability of tickets in nearby theatres.

Apart from Honor Magic, as per a Chinese daily, the upcoming iPhone 8 will have Apple Neural Engine, an AI chip from Apple. Further, manufacturers are also using voice assistants like those of Google to make the technological leap.

Robertz Cozza, research director at Gartner, said that the VPAs will evolve into intelligent systems that act on behalf of the human being from the existing rudimentary systems that they are at present.

“We predict that by 2019, 20 percent of all smartphone interactions will be done via a virtual personal assistant,” he says.

