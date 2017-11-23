App
Nov 23, 2017 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's how much Nokia 2 - the 'two-day battery life' phone - will cost

HMD Global has announced the price for Nokia along with various offers for the buyers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nokia 2 smartphone from Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is all set to go on sale this Friday with a pocket-friendly price tag of Rs 6,999 in India, as per several media reports.

The device will be made available in Pewter Black, Pewter White and Copper Black Color variants and will be sold through offline stores.

The Nokia 2 sports a 5-inch display housed in an aluminium body, protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, coupled with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage, further expandable up to 128 GB using a microSD.

The smartphone presently runs on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will receive the Android Oreo update soon.

Along with this, HMD Global has promised to release security patches and other such updates to the smartphone.

On the optics front, the phone features an 8-megapixel primary camera at the back and a 5-megapixel secondary camera at the front and runs on a 4100 mAh battery, which as per Nokia’s claims can last more than 2days on an average use basis.

Along with the announcement of the price, HMD Global has also announced offers that buyers can avail of the purchase of the device. The manufacturer has announced that Reliance Jio customers will get 45 GB additional data and an additional 5 GB of data on every recharge of Rs 309 or above, for 9 recharges until August 31, 2018.


(Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

