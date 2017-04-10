Apr 10, 2017 10:02 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Here’s a sneak peak of new technology that’s coming in near future
CNBC-TV18's Tech Toyz gives you a sneak peak at all the exciting new technology that's coming in the near future - from seeing through walls to controlling your home appliances with gestures.
