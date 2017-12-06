Here's a smartphone that is being claimed as the 'OnePlus 5T killer'

Huawei has launched a new ‘flagship-killer’ which is said to give the OnePlus 5T a run for the money. Honor View 10 or V10 was unveiled along with Honor 7x in an event in London on December 5.

The phone packs an AI processor called Neural Processing Unit enabled SoC— Kirin 970— which is made by the company itself. The company claimed that the processor gives the phone an ability to recognise different scenes to take better photos, optimise the phone's system, and improve ease of use.

The Honor V10 comes with a Full HD 6-inch display on an 18:9 screen, similar to the setup shown in Honor 7x. A fingerprint scanner has been somehow fit just below the screen despite the lack of space.

The phone will also get an exclusive Face Unlock feature, reported Tom’s Guide, though not as secure as Apple iPhone’s Face ID, thus cannot be used to authenticate payments. The feature is said to be similar to the one the OnePlus 5T has got which relies only on its front cameras.

In the optics department, the phone packs a dual-lens camera (at 16MP and 20MP) and a 13MP front-facing camera. The phone comes with 6GB RAM stick and runs a new EMUI based on Android 8 (Oreo).

The phone also has the same Animoji feature which was introduced by Apple in its latest phones. The 3D Facial Animation feature can track your face and transposes that onto an animal character.

In other features, the phone has intelligent display rotation so that it does not rotate when a user is lying in the bed. A feature similar to Google Lens is also in the phones which enables the user to take a photo of a sign in another language and translate into her native language.

The phone will be available globally from January 8 and it comes in two colours: navy blue and midnight black.