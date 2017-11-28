App
Nov 28, 2017 05:30 PM IST

Can you control Diabetes through your phone? New study says it may be possible

An immunologist at the Rutgers University believes that "in the future, we will be connected to the cell phone in order to control our organ functions"

Moneycontrol News
While smartphones have become an integral part of our day-to-day life, the idea that they could be used to keep a check on our physical well being still feels like a far-fetched fantasy. But according to an immunologist, soon body functions can be controlled with the help of a mobile app.

As per a paper published by Luis Ulloa an immunologist at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School human body can be manipulated and controlled using electric pulses.

“In order to see when you enter a darkened room, you need electricity to turn on the lights. Our body is like that room and has an electrical network that can be used to manipulate and help control how it works,” he was quoted saying on the Rutgers University website.

In an earlier study, Ulloa and his team had discovered that by transmitting electric pulses into mice through acupuncture needles the vagus nerve that links the neck, heart, lungs and abdomen to the brain could be stimulated and sepsis could be prevented.

According to the studies, data available on a wide range of nerve stimulation procedures including ancient acupuncture to modern electro acupuncture among others can be useful in treating various disorders and infections faced by the human body.

A new branch of treatment called bioelectronic medicine is being developed with the aim of treating diseases with electrical signals in the body by using miniature implantable devices to make sure organs function properly.

One example for this will be the use of pacemakers already on the human body. As per Ulloa, similar devices can be used all over the human body. According to him, further examination of nerve-stimulating techniques will lead to new and improved treatments for physical and mental health ailments. “In the future, I believe we will be connected to the cell phone in order to control our organ functions,” he was quoted saying.

