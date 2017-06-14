Government mulls upgrading security of its computer systems

App
Jun 13, 2017 10:29 PM IST

Amidst reports of 1.44 lakh cyber attacks in India in last three years, the government is mulling upgrading its security system by installing additional features in its computer systems.

The issue was discussed threadbare at a meeting convened by the home ministry and attended by representatives of security agencies and various ministries and departments.

Under the new system, the ministry or department concerned will be made responsible for the security of computer system in the respective ministry and department, the home ministry may be made overall in-charge of the cyber security.

Today's discussions remained inconclusive and further deliberations are required, sources privy to the meeting said.

As many as 1,44,496 cyber security attacks were observed in the country in last three years.

As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a total number of 44,679, 49,455 and 50,362 cyber security incidents were observed during the years 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The types of cyber security incidents included phishing, scanning/probing, website intrusions and defacements, virus/malicious code and denial of service attacks.

As per the data maintained by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), a total of 5,693, 9,622 and 11,592 cyber crime cases were registered during the years 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively, showing a rise of 69 per cent during 2013 to 2014 and 20 per cent during 2014 to 2015.

