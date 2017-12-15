Government move to set up 'India' only panel of auto companies splits industry

A few months ago, the Department of Heavy Industries formed a high-powered group of companies to deliberate on measures to make India not only a manufacturing hub for automakers, but also a design and an engineering hub. The group included senior officials from the PMO, DIPP and Roads Ministry apart from the top brass of Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp and Force Motors.

But Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor, which together account for almost 70 per cent of the total cars sold in the country, along with Renault, Nissan and Honda, were left out of these deliberations. Nor was any representation from the industry body SIAM allowed on the panel. This was not an oversight.

According to sources, a section of the government feels that foreign automakers are using India merely as a low-end manufacturing hub. The high-value areas of design and engineering was done by the headquarters and India paid a heavy royalty and engineering fee as compensation for using their technology. “This needs to change,” a top government official who was one of the key architects of this panel, said strictly on the condition of anonymity. He said that designing in India would also have a multiplier effect on jobs. According to the official, one job in design house created an additional 30 jobs or 1:30 where as in manufacturing, the multiplier effect was at best 1:3. He said the panel was formed to suggest measures to correct this, agree upon rules for tightening royalty and give recommendations to spur research and development in India.

Spread over 530 acres, the facility at Sriperumbudur is one of the largest for Hyundai in the world, employing nearly 10,000 high-skilled workers. In early 2018, the Seoul-based car maker will complete 20 years in the country. Since 1997, the company has exported over 2.75 million cars to 120 countries. But still it may not be 'Indian' enough in the eyes of certain sections of the government.

“Suzuki has been in India for over 30 years and all their platforms have been designed in Japan. Not a single platform has been made in India. For all these years, Maruti has been paying royalty, engineering fee and shareholder dividends to the parent, thereby leading to steady outflow of funds,” the official said.

To press his point, the official said that while Maruti pays a royalty of around 6 per cent on the WagonR, Suzuki's China subsidiary pays only 1.5 per cent. Maruti Suzuki did not wish to comment on the story. The official said two options were being considered: Either bringing back the cap on royalty, which was removed as recently as 2009 or seek commitments from foreign OEMs to gradually bring down the royalty payments. The final decision on this is still awaited.

Not only the government but even certain Indian companies are rankled by this. Former president of SIAM and CEO of India's second largest commercial vehicle player, Ashok Leyland’s Vinod Dasari backs the government’s view.

“I don’t think there is any country in the world where there is no cap on royalty,” Dasari said. According to him, 80 per cent of the vehicles sold in India are designed in just four countries: Japan, South Korea, Germany and the US. He said if India can follow global norms on emission standards, why can't it frame global norms on transfer pricing and royalty.

Though the auto industry largely welcomed the intent of the government to make India a design hub for the world, its approach has dimayed many. Some are also seeing this as an attempt to create a new 'Bombay Club' - the infamous group of Indian firms that lobbied with government for protection against foreign competition soon after India opened its economy.

A CEO of a prominent Indian auto company was enraged by the development. “Bunch of whining losers. When the going gets tough, the weak go to the government,” he said. Another top executive of one of the largest auto companies who was left out of the panel said, “This development has created a sense of mistrust within the industry. This also raises questions over the viability of SIAM in the long-run.”

He was referring to how SIAM has more overseas auto companies on its rolls than Indian ones. “We need to ask whether SIAM will be able to represent the interests of the entire industry when only a handful of companies are influencing policy like this?” he added.

Dasari, who was the SIAM president till recently, also responded sharply. “The meeting was called by the Indian government asking Indian companies how we should promote the stature of Indian auto industry ... Indian companies have the greatest interest in promoting India and employment. I don’t recall any Indian auto company being invited for any policy meeting in US or Europe,” he said.

He further added that with India mulling switching over to electric cars en masse from 2030, Indian companies had to work with the government to create local supply base for critical components like battery and motors.

This is not the first time the industry has found itself split down the middle. On issues of electrification, diesel ban, government incentives for e-cars and the switchover to BS-VI norms, different companies have routinely spoken in different voices. Beyond platitudes, industry body SIAM has found it taxing to build common ground on contentious issues.

But industry veterans warn past differences pale in comparison to the latest point of contention, where government action has inadvertently sparked a Swadeshi versus Videshi debate.

“This is not going down well,” said another CEO of a top automaker who was not on the panel. SIAM is expected to meet next week for a crucial Executive Committee meeting where some leading OEMs are expected to raise this matter.