Google's new powerful AI is able figure out and rate images that you will like

Google's new Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature is able to rate images based on their aesthetic appeal. The new Neural Image Assessment (NIMA) system will solve the quantification problem that exists in relation to image assessment. In simple terms, it will rate photos to figure out what you'll like or find attractive aesthetically.

The new development was revealed in an article by Hossein Talebi that was published on Google’s research blog. As per the article, the all-new NIMA could solve the long-standing problem related to image processing and computer vision.

The NIMA will make use of data that was labelled by humans. The new assessment system is trained to predict which images are bound to be rated positively by users based on their technical quality or aesthetic beauty.

This new assessment can be further used to improve the image by beautifying and editing it based on the assessment of Google. “NIMA relies on the success of state-of-the-art deep object recognition networks, building on their ability to understand general categories of objects despite many variations. Our proposed network can be used to not only score images reliably and with high correlation to human perception, but also it is useful for a variety of labour-intensive and subjective tasks such as intelligent photo editing, optimising visual quality for increased user engagement, or minimising perceived visual errors in an imaging pipeline,” states the article.

While it uses images available in its storage to draw an assessment in most cases, when there are no such images available, then it makes a prediction on the basis of statistical models available. The new assessment is so accurate that, as per reports, the scores it granted to images are pretty similar to those given by human raters.

Though the new AI is only in its early stages it may one day enable Google to even give suggestions to users regarding which picture is better among identical images.