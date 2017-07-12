Google wins challenge against 1.1 billion euro French tax bill

U.S. Internet giant Google on Wednesday won a court challenge against demands by French authorities that it pay 1.1 billion euros (USD 1.3 billion) in back taxes.

The Paris administrative court ruled that Google Ireland Limited was not subject to corporate and value-added taxes for the period 2005-2010, striking down the tax administration's demands for back payments.

The ruling in favour of Google, now part of Alphabet Inc., followed a court adviser's recommendation that Google did not have a "permanent establishment" or sufficient taxable presence to justify the bill.($1 = 0.8762 euros)