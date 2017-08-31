Google rolls out Android 8.0 Oreo OTA update for Google Pixel and Nexus phones

Moneycontrol News

Google has finally started to rollout the latest Android 8.0 Oreo OTA (over-the-air) update to all Google Pixel phones and certain Nexus phones which are compatible.

Android 8.0 Oreo was launched last week by Google. However, factory images were rolled out only to developers. The company had even rolled out OTA updates at the launch but it was available only for people who have signed up with Android beta program.

After much fanfare, Google has finally listed the factory images on all the respective pages, and has made the OTA update files available for side-loading as well.

The update will be rolled out as an OTA in a phased manner. Since its launch last week, many major device makers have announced these updates for their respective devices.

To the uninitiated, Android 8, popularly known as Oreo, was developed keeping security optimisation in mind. It also adds several features such as quicker booting time, revamped Google Now, notification dots, picture in picture mode, a revamped settings, among other major updates.

Google has altered the naming schemes of the updates to a certain extent.

For example, Pixel and Pixel XL users will have their build numbers listed as OPR6.170623.012. Whereas, Pixel C, a tablet from 2015 has OPR6.170623.010 as its build number.