Google partners with mobile manufacturers to certify legitimate Android devices

Moneycontrol News

In order to combat the ongoing menace of malware, privacy leaks on android devices, search engine giant Google has partnered with device manufacturers, sellers and developers across the globe to test and to provide a certificate of approval for every legitimate device.

Android OS, an open source platform developed by Google in 2008, began its journey on one device, one carrier and one manufacturer. Fast forward nine years, today more than 2 billion smartphones run on Android operating system (OS) across the world.

According to a survey from statista.com, in the first quarter of 2017, 86.1 percent of all smartphones sold to end users were phones with Android OS.

Going forward, Google’s Android Team will test and certify devices which comply with the company’s benchmarks for security and permission use. Google will place a Google Play Protect logo on the retail package of every device which are compliant.

Google will also test the devices to make sure that manufacturers run hundreds of compatibility tests, to make sure the devices are secure and adhere to the Android security parameters.

It will also verify the authenticity of all the pre-installed Google Apps and that all the apps installed work smoothly and provide the expected results. Google advises all the customers to check for the Google Play Protect logo on the box, and purchase only such devices in the future.

Among hundreds of brands which have partnered with Google to get their devices certified, some of the major brands are Coolpad, Gionee, HTC, Huawei, HP, Kazam, Kyocera, Lenovo, LG, LYF, Mattel, Micromax, Motorola, MTN, NEC, Nokia, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, Sprint, TCL-Alcatel, Telenor, Verizon, Vivo, Vodafone, Xiaomi, XOLO, Yota Devices, Yureka (YU), ZTE, Zuk, among others.