Google Maps starts service to help find a parking spot in several cities globally

Moneycontrol News

Google Maps has unveiled, for users across 25 cities in the US, an update that helps users find a parking area once they have reached their destination.

Once you have reached a destination, if Google Maps is up-to-date, one will see a “Find Parking” on the directions card to see a list of parking lots and parking garages nearby the destination.

The initial rollout of the feature, which is limited to Google Maps for Android, includes the following American cities : Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas/ Fort Worth, DC, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, San Diego, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis and Tampa.

There is no doubt the feature would be useful in India given the overcrowding problem.

In addition to the “Find Parking” feature, Google is also updating the parking difficulty icons feature that was introduced earlier this year on both iOS and Android devices to include 25 more cities around the world across Europe and Canada.

Till now, the search giant has not said anything yet about expanding this feature beyond metro areas of the United States.