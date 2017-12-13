Google launches first instalment of photo apps as part of ‘appsperiments’ series

Google has launched three new photography apps as part of its ‘appsperiments’ series unveiled recently. The apps have been named Storyboard, Selfissimo! and Scrubbies.

“The next generation of cameras will have the capability to blend hardware and computer vision algorithms that operate as well on an image's semantic content, enabling radically new creative mobile photo and video applications,” Google said.

Storyboard

Storyboard is an app which transforms videos on your phone into comic layouts and saves it on your device. The app automatically determines interesting frames in the video and lays them out in comic book style. The app applies one of the six filters while laying out the frame. If a user does not like the layout all one has to do is refresh the app by pulling down. Google claims about 1.6 trillion different possible combinations.

Selfissimo!

Selfissimo! is an automated black and white selfie photographer. Once you tap the screen to start the camera to shoot pictures, the app will click photos once you start posing. The app comes to know you are posing once you stop moving. You can click multiple selfies in a session. The session comes to an end when you click on the screen again. The app will automatically save all the images individually after the shoot.

Scrubbies

The third app in the series is called Scrubbies, which is slightly different than the first two. While the first two were image editing apps, Scrubbies is a video editing app. The app lets you edit any video and manipulate the speed and direction of a video by scratching on the screen. On a lighter note, the app reminds of a DJ on his console.

Availability

While Selfissimo! is available both on Apple’s iOS as well as Android, Storyboard is available only on Android and Scrubbies is exclusively on iOS. The company has not provided any clarity whether Storyboard and Scrubbies apps will be launched on all the platforms in the future.

Appsperiments is an experimental project launched by Google recently through which it plans to launch a series of photography apps which will provide ‘usable and useful mobile photography experiences’ and are ‘built on experimental technology’.