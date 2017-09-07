Google Drive, YouTube and even Maps: Online pirates find creative ways to circumvent torrent ban

Moneycontrol News

The heavy crackdown on torrent websites across the world has prompted the online pirates to get creative while sharing TV shows and movies on the world wide web. Pirates are now using cloud storage features such as Google Drive, Dropbox, YouTube and even Google Maps to upload the files illegally.

Google Drive

According to an NDTV report, Google Drive is the most popular tool employed by pirates. Last month, nearly five thousand Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown requests were filed by Hollywood studios and other copyright holders. Each of them contained up to few hundred Google Drive links.

A DMCA takedown request is filed by copyright holders as per the law passed by the US Congress. The site owner has to take down the content linked if the requests are found to be genuine.

The popularity of Google Drive stems from its ease of use and free 15 GB cloud storage. It is easy to make an account on Google which then links to all its services.

Other cloud storage service providers don't seem to be as popular as hardly 100 requests of a takedown were filed for Dropbox.

YouTube

Pirates are uploading content on YouTube but as ‘unlisted’. This means that it will not appear when you search on YouTube and only a person in possession of the direct link to the video will be able to see this. Uploading on YouTube has an added advantage as it streams even via slow internet connections.

These links are later shared using secret Facebook groups or Reddit. This makes it difficult for the original owners of the content to find and report for a takedown as no search engine can scan through links shared via social media.

Google Maps

Apparently, the most creative of the tools being used by pirates is Google Maps. Google Maps allows a user to create a custom map through an option available as My Maps. Pirates use description section of this to share links to the files. This map link is then shared with intended people.