Google creates a ‘fake city’ in California to train and test its self-driving cars

Moneycontrol News

Waymo, Google’s parent Alphabet’s ‘autonomous car’ project is training and testing its self-driving cars at a ‘fake city’ it created in California. The city named Castle is a 100-acre ‘fake town’ in the Californian desert and is named after Castle Air Force base near the town of Merced.

Google, which usually keeps the progress it makes with the self-driving car project mostly secret, recently gave The Atlantic exclusive access to one of its testing facilities.

Though several companies across the world are in the process of developing autonomous cars, the Atlantic piece provides insight into how much progress Alphabet has made with Waymo.

For starters, the ‘city’ doesn’t look like a city at all as there are no tall buildings or such. The campus only has a testing area, lots of roads, intersections and driveways. Besides, there are portable buildings and domed garages, which house cars used for training and testing purposes.

The testing site also has a lot of props such as dummies, cones, fake plants, tricycles, balls, dolls, skateboards which are used by the company for training purposes.

At the facility, Waymo simulates real-life scenarios to test autonomous cars. The team puts the cars through situations involving one-way traffic and a bike lane next to parallel parking spaces.

Tests also extend to involvement of props such as cones, dummies as well as humans, a.k.a. professional pedestrians. How safe does one feel doing such a job? “We just have to learn to trust,” Cassandra Hernandez, one such pro, said.

Waymo has even built a software for the simulation known as Carcraft – named after the popular game “World of Warcraft”. Using the software the company has re-created cities such as Mountain View, California and Austin virtually where the company drives more than 8 million virtual miles every single day. Against this, its real self-driving cars only clock about 3 million miles in an entire year.

Interestingly, a recent study in America shows 74 percent of people who took part do not feel autonomous cars are safe. Concurring with the Americans, a similar study in South Korea revealed a staggering 81 percent participants reiterating the Americans.