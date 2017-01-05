Google bets big on artificial intelligence

Technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning can make huge difference to everyday life and Google is investing in bringing these to "as many people and as fast as possible", its India-born chief Sundar Pichai today said.

"We are making a big bet on machine learning and artificial intelligence. Advancement in machine learning will make a big difference in many many fields," Pichai said at his alma mater IIT Kharagpur campus today, while chatting with students.

He pointed out that the ability of computers to do tasks like image recognition, voice recognition or speech recognition, are reaching a tipping point.

"So, we are definitely at a point of inflexion," he said, adding that Google is investing a lot in this space and if the investments are sustained over a few years, it will pave the way for the next wave of computing.

Pointing out to a paper published by Google recently, Pichai said machine learning can be used to detect diabetic retina, which can cause blindness if treatment isn't administered on time.

"This is an early example of the kind of changes that will happen when you apply machine learning to all kinds of fields. Google alone won't do this. What I am excited about is bringing machine learning and AI (artificial intelligence) to as many people and as fast as possible," he said.