Google-Amazon tech face-off: Amazon extends olive branch, relists Chromecast devices for sale on site

Amazon extended an olive branch to Google as it decided to relist the Apple TV and Chromecast on its retail website. The e-commerce giant had removed these products from its website citing confusion for customers who might expect its Prime Video service to be available on devices sold by Amazon.

Amazon listed three Apple products and two Google products on its retail site — Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast Ultra, Apple TV - 32GB (4th Generation), Apple TV 4K - 32GB and Apple TV 4K - 64GB. However, all these products are yet to be available for booking. “We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock,” the retail pages say.

Google, in response to delisting, had said it would block its video streaming application YouTube from two Amazon.com Inc. devices and criticised the online retailer for not selling Google hardware.

"Amazon doesn't carry Google products like Chromecast and Google Home, doesn't make (its) Prime Video available for Google Cast users, and last month stopped selling some of (our sister company) Nest's latest products,” Google said in a statement.

"Given this lack of reciprocity, we are no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and Fire TV," Google said. "We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon."

The ploy by Google definitely seems to have worked as Amazon had to rollback its decision.

Amazon had kicked the Chromecast, Google's television player, off its retail website in 2015, along with Apple Inc's TV player. Amazon had explained the move by saying it wanted to avoid confusing customers who might expect its Prime Video service to be available on devices sold by Amazon.

Amazon and Apple mended ties earlier this year when it was announced Prime Video would come to Apple TV. Not so with Google.

The search giant is yet to respond to the Amazon’s gesture. For now, YouTube’s rollback from Amazon devices stands.