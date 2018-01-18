Google admits its smart gadgets have a bug causing WiFi routers to stop working

Google has finally admitted that a bug in its smart gadgets— Chromecast TV and Google Home speaker—is wrecking users’ wifi. The company said that a fix on the problem is in the works and by Thursday, it will be resolved.

Users had earlier complained that as soon as Google Home Max is switched on and connected to the wifi router, it causes the router to shut down and works again only if it is hard reset.

“My Google Home Max arrived today. Initial setup was fine, everything was working (Assistant, streaming services), but then my Wi-Fi network went down, which required a hard restart of modem and router to fix. It took it going down a few more times for me to realize the Max was causing it; whenever I tried to stream radio or Spotify, the Wi-Fi died and had to be restarted,” Alastair Hadden, wrote on Google products forum last month.

“I tried a hard reset of the Max. Got to the end of setup...and then the network died and the modem and router had to be restarted. When I pulled the Max out of the wall, the crashes stopped.”

Paula, a member of the Google Home product team, said that the team was working on the issue. “As you may be aware, Google Home and Chromecast users with Android phones may experience issues that cause their routers to respond slowly. We apologise for any inconvenience and this week we'll begin rolling out a fix with an update to Google Play services,” she said on Wednesday.

A Google support page also mentioned that it was aware of the issue “where Chromecast built-in devices may be affecting Wi-Fi network performance.”

“In certain situations, a bug in the Cast software on Android phones may incorrectly send a large amount of network traffic which can slow down or temporarily impact Wi-Fi networks. The specific impact to the network will vary depending on the router,” the internet giant said.

“The team has identified the issue and is actively releasing a fix, which will start rolling out via a Google Play services update this Thursday, January 18,” it added.