you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jun 26, 2017 04:52 PM IST |

Here's how you can disable personalised ads.

Gmail Alert! 6 steps to stop Google from scanning your emails for ads

Moneycontrol News

Did you know that Google scans emails to display user-centric advertisements? Well, that's changing now — Google on Friday announced that it will stop scanning emails of its users for personalised advertisements.

The company uses the information collected in the emails for anti-spam, anti-phishing, and for malware detection, but also for serving users personalised ads. The information helps Google to display relevant ads to its users.

"Consumer Gmail content will not be used or scanned for any ads personalisation," Google said in a statement. However, the changes will come into effect only later this year.

In the meanwhile, here's how you can disable personalised ads:

Step 1: Sign in to your Google Account.

 

Step 2: Click on the display picture icon on top-right and click on "Privacy".

Step 2- Click privacy

Step 3: Click on "My Account" on top-right.

Step3- Click on My Account

Step 4: Click on "Ads Settings".

Step 4- Click on Ads Settings

Step 5: Click on "Manage Ads Settings".

Step 5- Manage Ads Settings

Step 6: Toggle to "Off" and then click on the "Turn-off" button on the pop-up.

Step 6- Turn Off

It may take some time before this change is reflected in their systems, the company claims.

These settings apply across your browsers and devices when you are signed in to Google.

