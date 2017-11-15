App
Nov 13, 2017 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Get a real computer’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella tells Apple iPad-using journos

Between new Surface computers and HoloLens headset, Microsoft is emerging as a steady innovator against Apple and doesn’t mind taking a few digs at this point

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On a trip to India, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella questioned two journalists using iPads as to why they were doing so.

When the journalists from TechRadar went to have a talk with Nadella, on seeing their iPads, the Microsoft CEO commented: “You need to get a real computer, my friend,” said Nadella.

But this is not the first time Microsoft has taken a dig at the competing Cupertino giant.

Previously, as per several reports in the media, Microsoft had said that Windows 10 computers can do more than Macs, and had also lampooned Apple’s claim that the iPad Pro is a computer. One of the executives had complained that iPad Pro is merely an example of Apple copying Microsoft.

Nadella, however, has maintained that Microsoft is different from both Apple and Google.

Samsung, in one of its recent ads, teased Apple in a direct insult to the last 10 years of the iPhone.

A statement given by Nadella to TechRadar summed up his final blow, where he said that Microsoft is a “tool creator, not a luxury good manufacturer”.

Given Apple’s brand image, it is being seen as an intentional burn on their reputation.

Microsoft recently has been shifting its market position by introducing a string of new gadgets under its kitty to counter Apple.

This includes the 28-inch, all-in-one Surface Studio and a Surface dial to go along with, a high-tech knob on the user’s computer screen that can be used like a mouse.

