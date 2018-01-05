Germany pays people money to consume excess power that it generated

While most countries across the globe are struggling to control the power prices Germany stands out as an exception. The country which is a front-runner in developing renewable power sources is paying people to use power.

As per a report in The New York Times, the electricity prices plunged below zero during much of the 24th and 25th December after the supply from country’s clean and eco-friendly power sources outstripped the demand. This was mainly due to the increase in power generation by the windmills as a result of unseasonably warm weather and strong breezes. Adding to this the closure of big factories as part of holidays meant that users were paid around Rs 3900 per megawatt-hour.

However, the phenomenon of ‘negative pricing’ is not a rarity in Germany, which beefed up its power generation output by investing around Rs 13 lakh crore in the last two decades for the development of cleaner energy sources. This has led to an abundance of supply that is far greater than the demand. This has resulted in, as per a European power trading exchange, around 100 instances of negative pricing in the last year.

However, it is not just Germany that experiences negative pricing. Several European countries including Belgium, Britain, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland too experience this, though not as frequent as the Germans.

The practice, though amusing, also points to the drawbacks the energy generated from solar and wind sources have. Dependent highly on favourable natural conditions, the power generation from these sources cannot be regulated as per demand. Added to this is the fact that the power conservation techniques such as battery storage facilities are pretty weak, making conservation impossible. So, in order to prevent the wastage, power authorities often have to supply electricity at negative prices.