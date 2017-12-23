App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Dec 22, 2017 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

German company develops elevators that operate without cables and move sideways

In the new MULTI elevator, the rope that supports traditional elevator is replaced by powerful drives that will carry the cabin through the shaft

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

German multi-national conglomerate ThyssenKrupp is all set to revolutionise elevators that are a part of our day to day lives. The company, which is a leading name in the production of high-speed trains to ships among others has come up with its brand new rope free elevator called MULTI, that can travel both vertically and horizontally.

Termed as the holy grail of the elevator industry in company’s website, the new elevator is set to end the dependence of elevators on ropes, according to the company. By harnessing the power of linear motor technology, MULTI will be able to move multiple cars in a single shaft making travel within large buildings faster, easier and more efficient.

Traditional elevators, since their emergence in 1854, are based on the same principle of ‘one rope, one cabin and one shaft’ travelling up and down. While this has had a great impact on the growth and development of skyscrapers across global urban centres, the need of a more efficient transport option was felt with the increase in the heights and sizes of these giant buildings.

related news

Source: thyssenkrupp, YouTube

With more people shifting towards mega-cities, it will not be long before cities will be filled with more population that will need a better transport option both internally and externally. The new MULTI system is trying to answer this question.

In the new MULTI elevator, the rope that supports traditional elevator is replaced by powerful drives that will carry the cabin through the shaft. The new drives will not just be able to travel only up and down but they can also shift their direction to travel sideways too. This ultimately means that like those in other rail-based urban transport these new elevators can travel in larger numbers using a single shaft not just within a building but also inter-linking different structures.

tags #Technology #Thyssenkrupp

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.