Sep 08, 2017 11:25 AM IST

All games are equal but some games are more equal than others

George Orwell's Animal Farm soon to be adapted as a video game

Moneycontrol News 

Acclaimed author George Orwell’s famous work Animal Farm will soon be available as a video game. It will be created by gaming veterans who had worked on games like I Am Bread, Fable, The Witcher 3, and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture. The project will be supported by George Orwell's estate.

"Our motley crew of multi-award winning game creators came together from various companies to create this one game together," a report on Engadget quoted developer Imre Jele.

According to the plans, the adaptation is going to be a narrative heavy management game. The game will place a player at Manor Farm as one of the animals before the revolution. The player will have to make story decisions — which would change how the relations among animals at the farm will shape up — and farm decisions related to the farm's produce and its allocation.

"Our story and play mechanics will be about our deeply rooted, collective desires for liberty, equality and fraternity that are overshadowed by the absolute corruptive effect of power over individuals," said Jele.

Though the game is in its initial stages of development, Jele said that he had been thinking of it since the 1990s. The decision was taken to show that it is not just the story of Boxer (a horse in the book) but it is also about the choices other animals make, including Napoleon (a pig, and the leader of the farm after the revolution).

Jele’s upbringing under a communist regime also makes its adaptation as a game challenging as well as personal for him.

The novella belongs to a dystopian future genre and is a political commentary on socialism and communism.

