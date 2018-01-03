App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 03, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Futuristic 'metalens' could mean better phone cameras that take lesser space

This could revolutionise devices such as smartphones in which lesser space taken by the lens could lead to availability of space to install other features

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Researchers from Harvard University have developed a new lens that could change camera designs forever. The new lens named ‘Metalens’, as per its developers can focus on all colors of the rainbow and are less bulky and smaller than existing lenses.

As per the report that came in the journal Nature, researchers have successfully focused light using this curve-less lens on nanoparticle scale objects that are thousand times smaller than a human hair. The finding is significant that in future it could allow electronic devices like cameras, phones, and VR headsets to incorporate larger lenses that take up less space.

The traditional lenses come with certain drawbacks. They find it difficult to capture various colour elements in light having different wavelength simultaneously. So to overcome this trouble, cameras use curved edges that allow them to focus on all the incoming light simultaneously to capture an image. This design means that a larger proportion of space is taken by the lenses on a device.

It is here that the new lenses have certain interesting advantages. As per a report by Mashable, the smaller 'nanofins' within the metalens control the speed of the different types of light as they enter the essentially flat lens enabling them to do the same function of a traditional camera using lesser space.

related news

“Metalenses are thin, easy to fabricate, and cost-effective. This breakthrough extends those advantages across the whole visible range of light. This is the next big step,” researcher Federico Capasso was quoted saying in the report.

This could revolutionise devices such as smartphones in which lesser space taken by the lens could lead to the availability of more space to install other features.

While researchers are working towards evolving such lenses to make them commercially usable, they are still a long way from achieving this target. Presently, only nanoparticles can be captured using them.

tags #science #Technology

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.