From foldable TVs to world’s thinnest laptop, 10 revolutionary tech products unveiled at CES 2018

Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2018, the biggest technology exhibition in the world is underway at Las Vegas. The exhibition kicked off on January 9 and will go on till January 12.

The day-old exhibition has already grabbed some eyeballs with some of the biggest electronic brands unveiling some eye-watering tech. With products ranging from electric cars, foldable televisions, futuristic laptops to next-generation 8K television, CES saw it all in a day.

Here’s a list of 10 hot tech products, in no particular order, that have been unveiled in CES 2018 so far which will surely grab your attention:-

LG Rollable OLED TV

Yes, you read it right. LG has launched a new 65-inch OLED display panel which can be rolled into a rectangle container box which resembles a sound bar. The foldable display panel is made out of a paper thin organic light emitting diodes (OLED) and has a 4K display resolution.

Samsung’s “The Wall” TV

The next product on the list is another television and it again comes from a Korean giant. Samsung has launched a ‘modular’ television which measures – hold your breath – a mindboggling 146 inch. It doesn’t end there.The television boasts of a micro-LED display which is a notch ahead of the ‘still kind of new’ OLED technology. With millions of tiny LEDs The Wall can achieve an astonishing 2,000-nit level of brightness.

And the best part of ‘modular’ television from Samsung is there is no fixed size and a customer can modify or order a television of any size, thanks to the display which is composed of several small modules, which again can be arranged to form unusual dimensions.

LG InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator

Another LG device on the list, LG’s InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator is a refrigerator as smart as you can get. Apart from boasting of a 29-inch LCD touchscreen display the fridge can also recommend users for recipes and dishes for dinner.

LG in a press release said, “LG InstaView ThinQ is the culmination of cutting-edge refrigeration technology and maximum convenience and efficiency. Featuring a 29-inch touch LCD display that transforms from a computer display to a transparent window with just two knocks, the intelligent refrigerator recommends delicious recipes based on what is on hand to provide a revolutionary answer to the timeless question of what to eat for dinner.”

“Once a recipe is selected, the fridge automatically sends the information to a connected oven with Alexa verbally guiding the chef through each step of the process, for a fuss-free cooking experience. Users can also access and listen to their favorite songs on Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and other streaming music services directly on the InstaView ThinQ for a more pleasant cooking and dining experience,” it added.

Samsung Q9S 8K TV

By now we all have heard about artificial intelligence (AI) in smartphones, but have you ever heard of AI on television. Well, Samsung has achieved it with Q9S model television. Apart from AI, the television has a resolution of 8K. While the world is still only adopting 4K, Samsung throws an 8K television at you. Wondering what content will be available at this resolution? That is where AI steps in. The television can upscale even a standard definition content to 8K resolution and automatically adjusts screen resolution after calculating the picture quality.

Byton electric car

Byton or ‘Bytes on Wheels’ is a car manufactured by Chinese startup Future Mobility. The car will be priced at USD 45,000 and will take on the likes of Tesla once launched. Conceptualised as the first real smart car by the company the car boasts of level 4 self-driving capabilities. The all-electric SUV will produced a peak engine power of 272 horsepower and is estimated to last upto 250 miles on a single charge. Another attractive feature of the car is the huge display panel on the dashboard which lets passengers interact with the car via touch, voice or gesture controls.

Acer Swift 7 – World’s thinnest laptop

One of the highlights of CES 2018 was Acer Swift 7 which has achieved a new level of thinness in laptops. At 8.98mm thickness, Acer Swift 7 is the thinnest laptop in the world currently. To put in perspective, Apple’s iPhone is 7.5mm which is barely about 1.5mm thicker. With its killer looks, the laptop is also armed with some killer specs. The computer is powered by a 7th Gen Core-i7 processor, 8 GB RAM and boasts of a blazing fast 256 SSD Hard disk drive. Even after being so thin, the laptop features a fully backlit keyboard.

Toyota e-Palette

Touted as the shareable future of transport, Toyota e-Palette is an autonomous concept vehicle which has been targeted at businesses. Toyota describes them as ‘fully-automated, next generation battery electric vehicle[s] designed to be scalable and customizable for a range of Mobility as a Service businesses.’ The weird looking vehicles is expected to move goods, deliver packages and even humans in a self-driving see through boxes. In fact the company says in future e-Palette will be working with Amazon, Didi Chuxing, Mazda, Pizza Hut, and Uber.

UJet -Foldable electric scooter

Though the idea of foldable scooters is old UJet didn’t fail to draw attention of a large audience when it was unveiled in CES 2018. With a top-speed of 30 miles per hour (48kph approx) the scooter comes with a 4 kW motor. According to its manufacturer the the scooter gets fully charged in 2 hours and can last upto 150 kilometers in a charge. The bike will primarily be targeted at the European markets and will be priced between USD 8,000 – 10,000 upon launch.

Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel cell SUV

Imagine a vehicle which emits water vapour - Hyundai Nexo fuel cell vehicle does the same. Hyundai began its fuel cell program way back in 1998 and finally it has come up with a vehicle which runs on Hydrogen fuel cell which the company plans to launch this year.

According to the company, the vehicle boasts of three 700-bar hydrogen tanks and a 1.56 kWh lithium-ion battery. The vehicle runs on a 120 kW e-motor and can run 350 miles every fill-up.

Nvidia Xavier SOC

Chip giant Nvidia unveiled what it claims is the most powerful SOC ever built. Designed to assist level 5 autonomous cars, Xavier SOC consists of more than 9 billion transistors and has a custom built CPU. The SOC boasts of an ability to perform 30 billion operations per second on 30 watts of power. Apart from this it features of an 8K HDR video processor, a 512-core Volta GPU, deep learning accelerator and new computer-vision accelerators.