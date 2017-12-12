Former exec says Facebook ripping society apart, guilty for having been part of the story

In a shocking revelation, an ex-official of Facebook has said the social media giant is doing insurmountable damage to the society and is ‘ripping the society apart’. Chamath Palihapitiya, former Vice President of user growth, who joined Facebook in 2007 went on to say he feels ‘tremendous guilt’ for willingly being part of such a thing even after knowing ‘something bad could happen'.

Palihapitiya was speaking at a public discussion at the Stanford Graduate School of Business when he said, “I feel tremendous guilt. I think we all knew in the back of our minds—even though we feigned this whole line of, like, there probably aren’t any bad unintended consequences. I think in the back, deep, deep recesses of, we kind of knew something bad could happen. But I think the way we defined it was not like this.”

He tried to point out the seriousness of the situation when he said, “Your behaviours, you don’t realize it, but you are being programmed.” “It was unintentional, but now you gotta decide how much you’re going to give up, how much of your intellectual independence.”

Talking to the crowds, Palihapitiya said he has constrained his kids from accessing social media and said, “They’re not allowed to use this shit.” He was quick to add that he doesn’t use social media himself because he “innately didn’t want to get programmed.”

Advising people to do a “soul search” and to take a hard call on usage of social media Palihapitiya said, “So we are in a really bad state of affairs right now, in my opinion. It is eroding the core foundation of how people behave by and between each other. And I don’t have a good solution. My solution is I just don’t use these tools anymore. I haven’t for years.”

Palihapitiya said users are left feeling incomplete and seem wanting for more as Facebook provides “a little dopamine hit every once in a while, because someone liked or commented on a photo or a post or whatever.”

“The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops we’ve created are destroying how society works,” Palihapitiya said. “No civil discourse, no cooperation; misinformation, mistruth. And it’s not an American problem—this is not about Russians ads. This is a global problem,” he added.

Palihapitiya is the second ex-Facebook official in as many months who have come down on the social media giant so heavily. The talks almost seemed like a confession when the officials admitted their guilt.

Earlier in November, Sean Parker, Facebook’s first president and co-founder of Napster admitted he ‘regrets’ building the social behemoth which has taken over the world.

Parker said, “God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains” and added everybody at Facebook including Mark Zuckerberg “understood this consciously. And we did it anyway.”