Flipkart Own Your Dream Phone sale: Top offers on Apple iPhone 7, Google Pixel and Moto Z

Moneycontrol News

Right after Amazon India's pre-GST smartphone sale, buyers can look at attractive offers from Flipkart's 'Own Your Dream Phone' three-day sale that ends on June 24.

The sale is part of a recent trend of online marketplaces slashing prices across gadgets in a bid to get higher sales right before the GST rollout on July 1, which may make these more expensive.

Here are the top smartphone deals on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 7 Plus – Rs 59,000 (down from Rs 82,000)

In addition to this, an exchange offer of upto Rs 15,000 also being doled out on trading of an Android smartphone or old iPhones. The iPhone 7 Plus is known for its looks, impressive dual cameras and superb audio quality, ad has a 5.5 inch Retina display, and under the hood is powered by Apple’s powerful A10 Fusion chipset with M10 Motion co-processor.

Apple iPhone 7 – Rs 42,499 (down from Rs 60,000)

The entry level variant of Phone 7 is selling at a discount of 29 per cent, with a Rs 15,000 extra save in case of a phone exchange. iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch Retina display and runs pon the same A10 Fusion chipset with M10 Motion co-processor, and a single 12-megapixel camera.

Google Pixel – Rs 39,999 (down from Rs 57,000)

A staright 29 per cent discount is being rolled out on the premium Android smartphone by Google that is known for getting regular and timely software updates, with an additional discount of Rs 15,000 on exchange of your old smartphone. It runs Android 7.1.1 with Pixel launcher and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor and a 4 GB RAM. It has a 5-inch display with internal storage of 32 GB, and does not support Micro SD Cards, which is considered one of its flaws.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro – Rs 31,900 (earlier Rs 36,900)

One can get the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro for less than Rs 20,000 when coupled with the exchange offer of Rs 15,000 on old smartphones. The C-pro has a Android 7.0 and comes armed with a 6-inch display and also packs in a 4,000 mAh battery with a thickness of only 6.9 mm. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor with 6GB RAM, and offres 64 GB storage and accepts microSD Cards of upto 256 GB.

Moto Z – Rs 29,999 (earlier Rs 39,999)

There is a direct price cut of 25 per cent and an exchange offer of upto Rs 17,000 on the Moto Z. Its unique selling point is the modular design which allows users to enhance its battery backup, audio output or camera quality by snapping on an accessory called mod on the back of the smartphone. It runs Android 7.0 and is driven by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor with 4GB RAM. It comes with a 5.5-inch display with resolution of 2,560x1,440p. It comes in another variant with Moto mods support as well.

iPhone 6s : Rs 34,999 (Down from Rs 47,999)

The iPhone 6s comes in a good package offering 4.7 inch Retina HD Display, 12 MP Rear camera and 5 MP front camera, powered by A9 Chipset and M9 Motion Processor, and when coupled with the exchange offer of Rs 15,000 for old smartphones, you can take it away at around Rs 19,999 only. There is an additional discount of 5 percent on all purchases made with Axis Bank credit cards.