Flipkart Father's Day offer: Now you can buy Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 21,999

Moneycontrol News

Flipkart is offering a lucrative 'Father's Day' special 40 percent discount on iPhone 6 16 GB version at an all-time low of Rs 21,999. The discount can be availed until June 10.

The discounted price makes the iPhone 6 much cheaper than the most sought-after Android device OnePlus 3 which retails at Rs 27,999.

The iPhone 6 houses in a 4.7-inch Retina Display with an 8MP rear camera and a 1.2 MP front camera. The device will also get Apple's latest operating system — iOS 11. So one can be rest assured that the device won't run an outdated OS.

On the contrary, the Apple iPhone SE with a smaller 4-inch screen sells at Rs 21,999. Clearly, bigger the screen, better the smartphone experience, but the iPhone SE offers 32GB onboard storage space.

Besides, you can get an additional up to Rs 15,000 off on the discount price under an exchange scheme on Flipkart.