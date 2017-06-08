App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jun 08, 2017 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart Father's Day offer: Now you can buy Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 21,999

The discounted price makes the iPhone 6 much cheaper than the most sought-after Android device OnePlus 3 which retails at Rs 27,999.

Flipkart Father's Day offer: Now you can buy Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 21,999

Moneycontrol News

Flipkart is offering a lucrative 'Father's Day' special 40 percent discount on iPhone 6 16 GB version at an all-time low of Rs 21,999. The discount can be availed until June 10.

The discounted price makes the iPhone 6 much cheaper than the most sought-after Android device OnePlus 3 which retails at  Rs 27,999.

The iPhone 6 houses in a 4.7-inch Retina Display with an 8MP rear camera and a 1.2 MP front camera. The device will also get Apple's latest operating system — iOS 11. So one can be rest assured that the device won't run an outdated OS.

On the contrary, the Apple iPhone SE with a smaller 4-inch screen sells at Rs 21,999. Clearly, bigger the screen, better the smartphone experience, but the iPhone SE offers 32GB onboard storage space.

Besides, you can get an additional up to Rs 15,000 off on the discount price under an exchange scheme on Flipkart.

tags #Apple #Business #Flipkart #iPhone #Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.