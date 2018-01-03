Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza: Pixel 2, Redmi Note 4, iPhone 8 going at steep discounts

Flipkart has kick-started the ‘2018 Mobile Bonanza’ smartphone sale for the year. The sale, which begins on January 3 and will end on January 5, offers massive discounts on a wide range of smartphones.

The sale includes not only high-end models such as Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy S7 but also on budget and mid-budget phones such as Redmi Note 4, Mi A1 etc.

The sale will also mark Samsung’s On Nxt model being launched on Flipkart for the first time. The 64GB version of the phone comes at a discounted price of Rs 11,900, down from its original price of Rs 17,900. The phone comes with a 5.5 inch Full HD display and is powered by a 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor. Apart from internal memory, the phone supports external memory of up to 256 GB.

The sale also includes the latest iPhone 8 model. While the 64 GB model comes at a discounted price of Rs 54,999, down from its original price of Rs 64,000, the 256 GB model comes at Rs 69,499, down from Rs 77,000.

Another iPhone model available on sale is iPhone SE. While the Rose Gold, Space Grey and Gold colour version phones are available at Rs 17,999, the Silver colour model comes at Rs 18,999. However, iPhone SE models are only available in 32 GB version on Flipkart.

The recently-launched LG Q6 with bezel-less FullVision display is available at Rs 12,990 after a 23 percent discount. Other phones which are on sale and worthy of a look include Mi A1 (available at Rs 12,999), Redmi Note 4 (available at Rs 10,999), the mighty powerful Mi Mix 2 (available at Rs 32,999), Honor 8 Pro (available at Rs 25,999), LG G6 (available at Rs 33,990) and Vivo V7 (available at Rs 18,990).

E-commerce websites welcomed the New Year by offering mouth-watering offers on smartphones. Earlier this week, Amazon India had announced that it was providing a heavy discount of Rs 36,010 on Google Pixel XL 128GB version.

The phone now costs only Rs 39,990, down from the original price of Rs 76,000. A decent specs lineup of 3,450 mAh battery, Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory combined with Google’s promise of unlimited backups for photos and videos makes the 2016 model phone still very attractive.