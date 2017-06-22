‘Flagship killer’ OnePlus 5 launched in India at Rs 32,999; Features, specifications, availability and more

Moneycontrol News

OnePlus finally launched the OnePlus 5 — a smartphone touted as ‘flagship killer’ — in India on Thursday. The launch came on the back of global unveiling two days ago, where OnePlus detailed the features and pricing for select markets.

OnePlus 5 price in India

For India, the company priced the OnePlus 5 at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. The global pricing of the phone is USD 479 onwards (less than Rs 30,000).

OnePlus 5 availability

The OnePlus 5 will become available to buy exclusively via Amazon India at 4:30pm IST today itself till midnight. There will be an open sale on June 27 and the phone will also be available at pop-up events.

OnePlus 5 Specifications | Display 5.50-inch | Processor 1.9GHz octa-core | Front Camera 16-megapixel | Resolution 1080x1920 pixels | RAM 6GB/8GB | OS Android 7.1.1 | Storage 64GB/128GB | Rear Camera 16+20-megapixel | Battery Capacity 3300mAh

The dual-SIM OnePlus 5 runs OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with the Adreno 540 GPU fire up the OnePlus 5. The company has debuted the dual-rear-camera setup with OnePlus 5. The setup comprises a 16MP main camera (Sony IMX398 sensor, 1.12-micron pixels) with an f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP telephoto camera (Sony IMX350 sensor, 1-micron pixels) with an f/2.6 aperture. OnePlus 5 features a 16MP front camer with 4/2.0 aperture.

OnePlus 5 connectivity options include 4G LTE/VoLTE (with VoLTE), dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C (v2.0). Sensors in the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

A nifty OS feature — reading mode — is said to deliver an e-reader-like experience to users. An auto night mode adjusts colour temperature according to the environment. Besides, users may find the Gaming DND mode that silences notifications while playing games.

OnePlus 5 Vs Apple, Samsung

The feature-rich OnePlus will compete against the likes of Apple iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi Mi6. Past models from the OnePlus stables have given established names a cause for concern and a reason to worry.

OnePlus pop-up events

The fun doesn’t end after the launch. During the week, OnePlus plans pop-up events in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. A pop-up essentially doubles up as an experience zone where a company showcases products to fans and potential customers.

Here's the itinerary for pop-up events:

New Delhi — 3m-9m, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, June 23

Bengaluru — 12.30pm-10pm, OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, June 24

Chennai — 3pm-9pm, Mercedes-Benz: Trans Car India 355A, GST Road, Alandur, June 24

Indian Motorcycle, Aruna Arcade, Jubilee Hills,