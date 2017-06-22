App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jun 22, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Flagship killer’ OnePlus 5 launched in India at Rs 32,999; Features, specifications, availability and more

For India, the company priced the OnePlus 5 at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model.

‘Flagship killer’ OnePlus 5 launched in India at Rs 32,999; Features, specifications, availability and more

Moneycontrol News

OnePlus finally launched the OnePlus 5 — a smartphone touted as ‘flagship killer’ — in India on Thursday. The launch came on the back of global unveiling two days ago, where OnePlus detailed the features and pricing for select markets.

OnePlus 5 price in India

For India, the company priced the OnePlus 5 at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. The global pricing of the phone is USD 479 onwards (less than Rs 30,000).

OnePlus 5 availability

The OnePlus 5 will become available to buy exclusively via Amazon India at 4:30pm IST today itself till midnight. There will be an open sale on June 27 and the phone will also be available at pop-up events.

OnePlus 5 Specifications | Display 5.50-inch | Processor 1.9GHz octa-core | Front Camera 16-megapixel | Resolution 1080x1920 pixels | RAM 6GB/8GB OS Android 7.1.1 | Storage 64GB/128GB | Rear Camera 16+20-megapixel | Battery Capacity 3300mAh

OnePlus 5 Specifications

The dual-SIM OnePlus 5 runs OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with the Adreno 540 GPU fire up the OnePlus 5. The company has debuted the dual-rear-camera setup with OnePlus 5. The setup comprises a 16MP main camera (Sony IMX398 sensor, 1.12-micron pixels) with an f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP telephoto camera (Sony IMX350 sensor, 1-micron pixels) with an f/2.6 aperture. OnePlus 5 features a 16MP front camer with 4/2.0 aperture.

OnePlus 5 connectivity options include 4G LTE/VoLTE (with VoLTE), dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C (v2.0). Sensors in the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

A nifty OS feature — reading mode — is said to deliver an e-reader-like experience to users. An auto night mode adjusts colour temperature according to the environment. Besides, users may find the Gaming DND mode that silences notifications while playing games.

OnePlus 5 Vs Apple, Samsung

The feature-rich OnePlus will compete against the likes of Apple iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi Mi6. Past models from the OnePlus stables have given established names a cause for concern and a reason to worry.

OnePlus pop-up events

The fun doesn’t end after the launch. During the week, OnePlus plans pop-up events in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. A pop-up essentially doubles up as an experience zone where a company showcases products to fans and potential customers.

Here's the itinerary for pop-up events:

New Delhi — 3m-9m, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, June 23

Bengaluru — 12.30pm-10pm, OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, June 24

Chennai — 3pm-9pm, Mercedes-Benz: Trans Car India 355A, GST Road, Alandur, June 24

Hyderabad — 3pm-9pm, Indian Motorcycle, Aruna Arcade, Jubilee Hills, June 25

tags #Business #India #OnePlus #Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.