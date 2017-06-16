Five ways Facebook's deploying artificial intelligence to tackle terrorism

App
Jun 16, 2017 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The technology includes image matching, language understanding, removing terrorist clusters, targeting repeated offenders and collaborating with other platforms.

Moneycontrol News

Following months of criticism, Facebook has started deploying artificial intelligence to combat usage of the platform by terrorists, it said on Thursday.

In a blog post written by Monika Bickert, director of global policy management and Brain Fishman, counter-terrorism policy manager, the San Francisco-based company said that they are "currently focusing our most cutting edge techniques to combat terrorist content about ISIS, Al Qaeda and their affiliates".

The technology includes image matching, language understanding, removing terrorist clusters, targeting repeated offenders and collaborating with other platforms.

Image matching

The system will be able to match images and videos that are being uploaded and match it with terrorism images and videos and block the upload immediately. So, propaganda videos such as that of organizations such as the Islamic State cannot be uploaded again from any source once they have been removed.

Language understanding

By using previously collected data of text and posts praising terror outfits, the company is experimenting an algorithm that will help block the same text being posted again.

The 'machine learning algorithm' however is expected to get better over time, the company said.

Terror clusters

The technology will be able to identify pages, groups, posts and profiles which support terrorism and will use an algorithm to identify material related to them.

To identify them, the technology uses signals such as high number of mutual friends the account has with a disabled terror account.

Crackdown on repeated offenders

Facebook will be able to detect new fake accounts created by repeated offenders faster. This will significantly improve the time taken to remove this accounts, the company claims.

Cross-platform collaboration

The tech-giant also said that it will be sharing data with its subsidiaries, Instagram and WhatsApp to help ensure that terrorists were unable to use these platforms for their activities.

