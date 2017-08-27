Fearing a spyware attack, Google removes 500 'spying' apps from Play Store

Moneycontrol News

Afraid of a spyware threat, Google has removed over 500 apps that included mobile games for teenagers from its Play Store.

The US-based cyber security firm, Lookout discovered more than 500 apps that could potentially affect mobile phones by spreading spyware, Fortune reported on Wednesday.

According to the security firm, the apps used software which would secretly enable them to access people’s personal data, by alerting the app makers.

The red-flagged apps include mobile games for teenagers, fitness, camera, home video, weather apps, online radio, photo editing, education, and health.

"The researchers discovered that the 'Igexin' advertising software development kit (SDK) embedded in the apps caused these to communicate with outside servers that had earlier spread malware," the report added.

The bug in the advertising software was discovered when an app tried downloading large, encrypted files from those servers.

Last month, another such case shook 14 million users, with 'fraudulent advertising'. The campaign, named 'CopyCat' managed to gain more than a million dollars through fraudulent apps and advertisements.