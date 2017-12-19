Facebook to demote posts that ask for likes, comments, and shares

Facebook will soon take steps to demote posts that ask for shares and likes from users. The decision was revealed on Monday by the social media giant as part of their effort to bring a check on ‘engagement baits’.

The new development was communicated through the social media site's newsroom page by Henry Silverman and Lin Huang, the company will begin demoting posts from individuals and pages that use engagement baits i.e. posts that request people to do certain actions such as like, share and comment among others in regard with the post.

As per the article, Facebook has been getting a large number of complaints from users about being goaded into liking or sharing some posts i.e. posts like ‘Tag a friend who likes to nap’. This is done to take advantage of the existing Facebook news feed algorithm that leads the social media site to give priority to these posts.

It is in this context that Facebook has decided to counter this by reviewing hundreds of posts to create a machine learning model that can detect different types of engagement bait. This would mean that the new model will foster more authentic posts while bait posts will be identified and will be showed far less on the news feed.

However, if the article is to be taken into account this will only be the beginning of a number of steps taken to tackle the bait messages. In the coming weeks, a stricter policy of demotion will be implemented on sites that forward bait massages on a regular basis.

While the article made it clear that posts asking help, advice, or recommendations, such as circulating a missing child report, raising money for a cause, or travel tips will not come under the scanner, the new decision is surely going to impact groups that often employ baits as a tool to promote their products.