Facebook shuts down virtual assistant 'M' bot

After assisting users for nearly two-and-a-half years, Facebook's personal assistant service , 'M', will fall off the radar on January 19, according to reports.

'M' is a text-based virtual assistant bot combined with the efforts of humans and artificial intelligence. It was available only to 2,000 people.

The pilot program was launched in August 2015, with the bot aimed to be a chat assistant via Facebook Messenger to its users. The bot was supposed to be available to more people, but it never did. The firm later termed it to be just an experiment.

"We’re taking these useful insights to power other AI projects at Facebook. We continue to be very pleased with the performance of M suggestions in Messenger, powered by our learnings from this experiment," the firm said in a statement.

The bot, which was created by the Facebook team, is an assistant similar to Siri and/or Google Assistant. One of the users told The Verge, that he was able to order for his breakfast burrito via Facebook Messenger. M suggestions services will continue to offer suggestions for payments, making plans and sending stickers on Messenger.