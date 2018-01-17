Facebook News Feed clean up can give teeth to fight against fake news

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s mentor Roger McNamee recently expressed his concerns over technology addiction. He also approved of Facebook’s changes to its News Feed, where users will see more posts from friends, families, and groups, and less from businesses and media.

McNamee is an investor in Facebook. In a column in the Washington Post, the investor said that he first noticed “bad actors” taking advantage of Facebook to do harm back in 2016. He spent four months trying to convince the company that its algorithms and advertising models were problematic.

According to a Vision Critical survey, more than half of all fake news in the United States is likely to have originated from Facebook.

Before the changes announced last week, Facebook’s algorithms would tailor content on News Feed according to a user’s preferences, showing content that users are most likely to view. This move will help curb the problem of misinformation and fake news, since News Feed will no longer reinforce people’s preexisting beliefs and create echo chambers.

McNamee’s comments are not the first time the social media platform’s News Feed has received negative press. Facebook’s web feed feature has been highly criticized since 2016 after the problems of fake news, misinformation and echo chambers during UK’s vote to leave the European Union (EU) and the US presidential elections.

Facebook, along with other social networks, has faced legal troubles over the past year. Here are some of the controversies Facebook has faced over the past few months:

In the UK, Facebook and Twitter have been threatened with sanctions if they don’t cooperate with the British Parliament’s inquiry into Russian interference in the Brexit vote.

A committee is looking into fake news on the platforms, specifically into Russian misinformation campaigns before the EU referendum. Both companies have been given until January 18 to submit the information requested by the committee.

Former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya has even said that social media is detrimental to society. In an interview at Stanford’s graduate business school, he said social networks "are destroying how society works."

"The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops that we have created are destroying how society works. No civil discourse. No cooperation. Misinformation. Mistruth. And it's not an American problem. This is not about Russian ads. This is a global problem," Palihapitiya said, according to a Business Insider report.

In response to his comments, Facebook said that Palihapitiya quit Facebook over six years ago, and it was a "very different company back then."

Facebook has also come under the scanner because of Russian troll accounts during the 2016 US election. According to the WIRED, Facebook had sold USD 150,000 worth of political advertisements linked to Russian troll accounts during the 2016 election.

The company has now made a tool available where users can see if they have liked or followed a page linked to Russian interference in the US Presidential election.